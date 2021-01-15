Sunset angler

Quinlan Japhet, 17, of Boise, fishes on a dock at the Southway Boat Ramp as the setting sun casts an orange glow on the clouds and water Thursday afternoon. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today calls for scattered rain and a high of 40 degrees. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Quinlan Japhet, 17, of Boise, fishes on a dock at the Southway Boat Ramp as the setting sun casts an orange glow on the clouds and water Thursday afternoon. Today’s forecast in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today calls for scattered rain and a high of 40 degrees. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you