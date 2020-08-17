A scorching Sunday afternoon set a record for Aug. 16 when the temperature rose to 108 degrees at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The old record of 106 degrees was set on Aug. 16, 1897, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday was the fifth triple-digit day of the summer and the hottest day thus far of 2020.
Lewiston also set a daily record for temperatures on July 30 and July 31 this year. Both days hit 105. The other triple-digit days were July 27 and 28, that both hit 100 degrees, and Aug 3.
The weather service is predicting the mercury will hit 104 degrees today and 100 degrees Tuesday.
There were five days that hit 100 degrees or higher in 2019, 12 in 2018, 11 in 2017 and a whopping 20 in 2015.