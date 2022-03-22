ZILLAH, Wash. — A Sunday evening fire destroyed the Stonehenge Tavern, a landmark business in Zillah.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 603 First Ave. in downtown at about 6:18 p.m. and found the structure filled with smoke and engulfed in flames, according to a Zillah city news release.
There were no injuries and the business had been evacuated before firefighters arrived, the release said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the release said.
Firefighters from Toppenish, Wapato, Granger, Grandview and Yakima quickly responded and kept the fire from spreading to neighboring structures, the release said.
The building and its contents were a total loss, the release said.
TNS