Sun block pose

Boys and Girls Club staff members Ty Wallace and Brayden Rice spray down a few boys with sun block prior to them jumping into Bert Lipps Pool on a hot Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. The temperature topped out at 98, according to the official measurement taken at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. Sizzling conditions are expected to persist, according to the forecast on Page 6A.
