WHITE SWAN, Wash. — A $225,000 grant will fund an annual Spring Jam basketball tournament and sponsor a summer youth sports program here, a local organization announced.
The three-year grant to the White Swan Arts and Recreation Committee will provide $75,000 yearly through 2022, according to a news release. The grant from the Seattle-based Group Health Foundation will support the committee’s efforts to promote a safe and healthy environment by increasing opportunities for positive community engagement.
While the grant was awarded without donor restrictions, the organization plans to use the money for the annual basketball tournament and summer youth sports program.
“Thanks to the Group Health Foundation, we’ll be able to provide our youth with fun, healthy and safe ways to spend their spring and summer breaks,” said Jim Zagelow, vice president of White Swan Arts and Recreation. “We also hope to engage adults and provide our young people with job opportunities in their own community.”
The committee has promoted health and safety in this small rural town since 2002. Members sponsor a number of annual community events and are developing a community park, the news release said. They were responsible for gaining funding for the White Swan Community Coalition, a collaborative group of community members working to reduce substance use and promote positive mental health among the White Swan’s youth.
Open meetings of the White Swan Arts and Recreation Committee take place at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 360 Signal Peak Road.
The Group Health Foundation is dedicated to shaping and accelerating efforts to improve health equity across Washington state, according to information on its website, grouphealthfoundation.org. It received more than 680 applications through its open application process for three-year, general operating grants.
UnityWorks Foundation, another Yakima County nonprofit, will also receive a $225,000 grant from the Group Health Foundation. The organization works to increase equity and reduce prejudice, promote culturally responsive teaching, close achievement and opportunity gaps, foster an inclusive school culture and build local capacity for positive multicultural change, according to its Facebook page.