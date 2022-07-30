Whenever I hear someone exclaim, “It’s hotter than hell,” I wonder upon what experience they base that judgment.
As far as we know, no one has ever been to hell and come back with a weather report. Although there have been plenty of depictions of hell and they usually involve people living in an inferno and having to do dirty work, like cleaning out manure pits standing on their heads. I also know a couple of jokes that depict hell as a place populated with a lot of lawyers. I tell those jokes to my 10-year-old grandson, Henry, whose dad is a lawyer, and he thinks they’re pretty funny.
But getting back to terra firma, it’s darned hot outside, for sure. I always hesitate to complain about it, though, because I complained a lot last winter when it was cold, and now that it’s warmed up I’d hate to seem like a hypocrite. I think a person should just pick a season to complain about and then stick with it and not complain about all the other seasons. Otherwise people will think you’re an old crank. Or a farmer.
Of course, if you are a farmer, go ahead and complain. You’re entitled to it.
I actually love the heat, although some years ago when I visited a country near the equator, I sweated so much that I was sure I’d drained off at least 10 pounds. That wasn’t the case, but the excessive heat blended with high humidity was hard to get used to. That, and speaking Spanish. I survived both, though, and loved my trip and would like to go back.
Fortunately, there are many good ways to survive the hottest days of summer without too much suffering. Triple-digit heat is the reason God invented iced tea, for one. I drink it by the gallons in the summertime, infused with mint from my garden. It’s refreshing and can give you that little buzz of caffeine you need in case the lawn needs to be mowed or you have to go back to work.
Also, there are rivers nearby where one can stop, sit on a rock and dangle one’s feet in the cool water. I took a trip to Elk City the other day — a drive I think everyone should make at least once during the summer. I had to get back to work, but the South Fork was too inviting to resist. My kids and I have a special place there we’ve named “Coors Island,” where you jump in the water and let the stream carry you a few yards away to a rock that protrudes prominently out of the river. Then the person on the bank tosses you a can of Coors. The trick is to catch the beer before it lands in the water and floats away.
All it takes is a little imagination and a willingness to enjoy the hot weather before it passes. It could be worse. We could be stuck in hell forever, standing on our heads and shoveling manure.