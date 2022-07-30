Whenever I hear someone exclaim, “It’s hotter than hell,” I wonder upon what experience they base that judgment.

As far as we know, no one has ever been to hell and come back with a weather report. Although there have been plenty of depictions of hell and they usually involve people living in an inferno and having to do dirty work, like cleaning out manure pits standing on their heads. I also know a couple of jokes that depict hell as a place populated with a lot of lawyers. I tell those jokes to my 10-year-old grandson, Henry, whose dad is a lawyer, and he thinks they’re pretty funny.

