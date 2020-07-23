Summer splash

Brody Witt, 8, clenches his eyes shut as he hits the water with a splash at the Golf Course Pond in Clarkston on Wednesday. The official temperature at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport hit a high of 97 on Wednesday. Today’s forecast calls for a high of 91 in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

 August Frank/Tribune

