As of today, summer is officially here, and those hoping for warmer temperatures won’t have long to wait.
The summer solstice is today, which means it’s the longest day of the year and the sun has reached its highest position in the sky. Recently though, the region hasn’t seen much sun.
Areas in Lewiston, Pullman and Cottonwood have reported higher-than-average precipitation for March through June, according to Laurie Nisbet at the National Weather Service of Spokane.
Lewiston received 4.66 inches of rain for March, April and May, which was above the 4.43-inch average. Pullman had 6.62 inches of rain in the same three months, compared to an average of 5.15 inches, and Cottonwood had 9.86 inches of rain compared to an average of 7.57 inches.
The trend continued for the month of June. Lewiston had 3.09 inches, 2.2 inches above average. Pullman had a higher increase in precipitation for the month at 3.81 inches, with the average at 0.86 inches. Cottonwood didn’t have the June report available, Nisbet said.
Even though the region has been wetter, temperatures will begin warming up today. The Lewiston area will have temperatures from the low- to mid-80s, with a slight cool down. Over the weekend, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, Nisbet said.
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the summer will have above-normal temperatures and rainfall, with the hottest periods in late July and early August. Nisbet said there is a 35% to 40% chance of above-average temperatures with less precipitation into July, August and September. “Climatologically speaking, July, August and September are driest months of the entire year,” she said.
Nisbet also said that, because of the wet spring, drought conditions aren’t forecasted for the Idaho panhandle and eastern Washington over the summer.
However, the region isn’t out of the woods for fire season.
“Because it’s been so wet, the grasses have lots of opportunity to grow our fuels,” Nisbet said.
The grasses grow taller and thicker in the wet conditions, then they provide fuel for fires when they dry out, especially by lightning strikes from thunderstorms. Those grass fires spread quickly, which will lead to short and intense fires.
“Grass fires are easy to contain and don’t last long, so that’s a positive thing,” she said.
For those wanting to recreate on the region’s rivers, flows currently are at their peak for the summer. The cooler temperatures this spring also means snowpack in elevations above 6,000 feet hasn’t fully melted and is still feeding into waterways. The still-melting snowpack is contributing to the high water levels and cold temperatures in rivers, lakes and streams — creating dangerous currents and the risk of hypothermia.
“Even though temperatures are warming and you want to go jump in a lake or river, the rivers are still running fast and cold,” Nisbet cautioned.
