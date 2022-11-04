A legal aid group has filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families unlawfully transferred three young men convicted of murder when they were teenagers from juvenile correctional facilities to adult prisons.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Thurston County by Columbia Legal Services, claims the department transferred the three men, who were 22, 21 and 18 at the time of the transfers, to adult prisons without due process protections, including legal representation, advance notice of a proposed transfer and a hearing.

Tags

Recommended for you