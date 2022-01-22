BOISE — Idaho Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, says she’s the target of a new “nuisance lawsuit” filed by “leftist lawyers” seeking to keep her from standing up for the people.
She’s asking supporters to contribute to her lieutenant governor campaign and help her “fight this new attack.”
Giddings declined to comment when asked about the issue Friday. However, she mentioned the lawsuit in a newsletter that was sent out Thursday evening.
“As we’ve ramped up more and more support, the Boise Swamp has accelerated their attempts to try to bog down our campaign,” she alleged. “Now, they’ve filed a nuisance lawsuit.”
The lawsuit relates to a public records request from Boise attorney Erika Birch, who represents the House intern who last year accused former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of rape.
Last summer, Birch asked Giddings for copies of any written or electronic communications she’d had with von Ehlinger or von Ehlinger’s former attorney, David Leroy, regarding the intern or the various ethics complaints that were filed against von Ehlinger and Giddings.
According to the lawsuit, Giddings responded two days later via email, saying “my office does not have any public record related to your request that isn’t already public. I have asked the Legislative Services Office to search their database as well. My office considers this request closed.”
Under House rules, the Legislative Services Office is authorized to respond to public records requests for House members.
In two follow-up letters, Birch alleged that Giddings’ response failed to comply with the statutory requirements outlined the Idaho Public Records Act.
“If you have public records responsive to my request, you are legally obligated to provide them,” she said in an Aug. 23 email. That holds true whether such records are “already public” or not.
The email goes on to say any denial of a public records request must identify the statutory authority for the denial and outline the appeals process.
“As a public official, you … have a duty to identify the statutory authority for any denial, along with the basis for any denials,” Birch wrote. “Please reconsider your blanket denial and provide the requested documents and/or a compliant denial.”
According to the lawsuit, Giddings didn’t respond to that email, or to a more firmly worded letter that was dated Dec. 17. The lawsuit was filed three weeks later, in Ada County District Court.
In her newsletter, Giddings described the public records request as a fishing expedition for “more information in an attempt to get a huge payout.”
Birch has filed a tort claim against the state on behalf of the House intern. That’s the first step towards filing a civil lawsuit.
The claim alleges that legislative leaders were aware von Ehlinger had a history of hitting on women at the Legislature, yet failed to take appropriate action.
It also alleges Giddings “conspired with von Ehlinger” to release information that was detrimental to the intern, who was identified only as “Ms. Doe” or “Jane Doe.”
“Rep. Giddings made public comments in her official capacity, including in her legislative newsletter and legislative Facebook (page), defaming Ms. Doe (and) causing her injury,” the tort claim says.
The House subsequently voted 49-19 to censure Giddings for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House, saying her decision to broadcast the name and image of the intern brought discredit to the body.
Giddings rejected that judgment, saying she “would not have done anything different.”
Birch’s lawsuit seeks to compel the disclosure of the records she originally requested. It also seeks attorney fees and costs, as well as civil penalties against Giddings, should the court determine she improperly refused the records request.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.