OLYMPIA — A lawsuit filed this week alleges federal authorities have failed to take action on pollution in waters near Olympia that violates the Clean Water Act.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Seattle by Portland-based Northwest Environmental Advocates, argues the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to put cleanup plans for Budd Inlet, Capitol Lake and the Deschutes River on the books.
The area has a long history of water quality problems, including low levels of dissolved oxygen in Budd Inlet and Capitol Lake that are harmful to fish and aquatic life. The Clean Water Act requires states to come up with plans to clean up waters that don’t meet quality standards.
In 2015, the state’s Department of Ecology submitted to the EPA its plan for the Deschutes River and streams that feed into it. Last year, the EPA approved parts of the plan but rejected other parts.
EPA is still working on alternatives to those parts, according to Andrew Kolosseus, who oversees water quality issues for Ecology’s southwest region.
“It has now been over a year and a half since EPA disapproved Washington’s submittal,” the complaint said. “In the meantime, water quality in the Deschutes River basin continues to be degraded, and the interest of NWEA’s members continue to be harmed.”
The lawsuit also challenges EPA’s approval of ways to address water temperatures along the Deschutes that are deadly for salmon, saying they don’t go far enough.
Northwest Environmental Advocates previously sued the EPA over its handling of cleanup plans.
In a news release announcing this latest lawsuit, Northwest Environmental Advocates Executive Director Nina Bell called cleanup in the area a “political hot potato.”
“Ecology has shown that cleaning up Budd Inlet requires reducing pollution from sewage treatment plants discharging to Puget Sound, making it a political hot potato,” Bell said.
A spokesman for the EPA in Seattle did not respond to a request for comment.