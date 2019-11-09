ASOTIN — Washington State University Extension is offering its “Ties to the Land” succession planning workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bennett Building at the Asotin County Fairgrounds, located off State Route 129 in Asotin.
The workshop will cover the human side of estate planning, and is a way for families to maintain their ties to the land across multiple generations and provides tools families can use to decide the future of their land, according to a news release.
Registration for the workshop is $50 per family or ownership, and includes one workbook, a USB video and reference collection, refreshments and lunch for one person. Additional lunches may be purchased at least one week in advance for $10 per person.
Enrollment is limited to 30 families and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Andy Perleberg at (509) 667-6540 or via email at andyp@wsu.edu.