One of the more successful high school coaches in Idaho takes on a former county commissioner during a May 19 Republican primary in the sprawling 7th Legislative District.
The district encompasses all of Idaho, Clearwater and Shoshone counties, as well as a small corner of Bonner County.
No Democrat filed for the district’s House B seat, so the primary battle between Charlie Shepherd and Cornel Rasor will determine who represents the area in Boise for the next two years.
Shepherd is the son of incumbent Rep. Paul Shepherd, who has held the House B seat since 2004. He started coaching at Salmon River High School in Riggins shortly before his father took office. By the time he retired in 2018, his teams had won seven state football and basketball championships.
One of the main reasons for his success, Shepherd said, was that he wasn’t risk-averse.
“I wasn’t afraid to take a risk and go for the win,” he said. In football, for example, “I just don’t punt. When you punt, it’s like you’re giving up and hoping not to lose. I played to win and prepared to win, and my record speaks for itself.”
His experience coaching high school sports gives him some insights that could be useful in the Legislature.
“I think I have a good idea how to work together to get things done,” Shepherd said. And after listening to his dad talk politics for 16 years, “I think I’ve had a pretty good education on the issues and the hurdles you face.”
Shepherd took classes for a semester at Boise State University after high school, but quickly dropped out to go to work in the woods. He was a logger for about 10 years before joining the family sawmill/log home business.
Maximizing the use of Idaho’s natural resources is one of his key issues, along with improving the U.S. Highway 95 corridor. He also wants Idaho to follow Alaska’s lead in the hunting department.
In Alaska, Shepherd said, out-of-state hunters are required to hire state-licensed guides if they’re pursuing certain game species. He’d like to see Idaho adopt similar regulations, at least on state lands.
“As a hunter myself, I see more and more out-of-state hunters coming here,” he said. “It’s harder and harder for locals to find a place to hunt.”
Requiring the use of local guides would provide additional benefits to the local economy, Shepherd said, while reducing the use of state lands by out-of-state residents.
Rasor’s family moved to Bonner County when he was 12. He grew up on a cattle ranch and later spent some time in the woods as a logger. He’s been manager of the Sandpoint Army Surplus Store since 1981.
He’s been active with the Idaho Republican Party for about 20 years. He served as Bonner County commissioner for one term, from 2009-12, before losing his reelection bid. When Paul Shepherd announced he was retiring, Rasor saw it as an opportunity.
“I’d like to help continue the policy of reducing (state) regulations, and I’d like to look into this fanfare about committee chairmen being able to put bills in the drawer,” he said.
In the Idaho Legislature, committee chairmen often kill fringe bills by putting them “in the drawer” and refusing to give them public hearings. The practice spares committee members from some politically difficult votes, but it also riles some of the more conservative or far-right lawmakers, who say it’s an affront to their constituents.
Rasor wants to educate himself on what drives the practice, so he can understand why some bills advance and others don’t. The ultimate goal, he said, is to find ways to serve constituents.
As the current chairman of Bonner County’s Natural Resources Committee, he’d also like to expand the Good Neighbor Authority, which is a partnership between the state and U.S. Forest Service that focuses on forest restoration and fuels reduction projects.
“We need to come up with some creative ways to make (forest lands) more productive,” Rasor said.
As a former county commissioner, he doesn’t think he’ll have too steep a learning curve. Overall, he said, he wants to listen to constituents, learn their concerns and figure out productive ways to address those concerns.
“I look at legislators as public servants,” Rasor said. “We aren’t leaders; we’re servants, and all sovereignty resides with the people. I think I can bring that perspective to the office of state representative.”
Shepherd said he’s not a candidate who pretends to have all the answers, but he does think he has more experience in the natural resources field than Rasor. He also has the name recognition, based on his dad’s years of service.
“I think I’m more apt to be heard and to have a little more influence for the district,” he said. “I just know that, if I’m elected, I’ll spend the next two years working as hard as I can to get the things the district wants done.”
Given the public safety concerns about spreading the coronavirus, the May 19 primary will be conducted entirely by absentee ballot.
That means anyone who wants to vote in the election must fill out an absentee ballot request form. Requests can be submitted online at idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho; alternatively, people can print out the form and return it by mail or in person at their local county elections office.
The requests must be received by 8 p.m. May 19. The ballots themselves must be returned by June 2 at 8 p.m., at which time the votes will be tabulated.
Name: Cornel Rasor
Office sought: Idaho 7th Legislative District, House Position B
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 63
Education: Two years at the University of Idaho studying veterinary science
Work experience: Manager of the Army Surplus Store in Sandpoint for 39 years; previous experience as a logger and working in a sawmill
Previous public elected office: Served four years as Bonner County commissioner
Family status: Married, three children, 16 grandchildren
Website: www.cornelforidaho.com
Name: Charlie Shepherd
Office seeking: Idaho 7th Legislative District, House Position B
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 53
Education: One semester at Boise State University
Work experience: Maintenance supervisor, Salmon River School District; previously spent 10 years as a logger, then joined the family sawmill/log home business; coached football, basketball and track at Salmon River High School for 16 years
Previous public elected office: None
Family: Married, four children
Website: NA