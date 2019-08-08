Pullman is the 15th safest college town in the United States, according to rankings released Wednesday by the online safety firm SafeWise.
The rankings are based on the FBI’s most recent violent crime statistics, from 2017. They only address towns that have an accredited four-year institution and populations in excess of 15,000.
According to the report, Pullman had a violent crime rate of 0.68 crimes per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 4.49. Its property crime rate of 15.22 per 1,000 people was nearly half the national average of 27.11.