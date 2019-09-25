Study: Palouse needs more housing to meet expected future demand

PULLMAN — Current home construction rates on the Palouse fall far short of what’s needed to meet projected demand, according to a newly released regional housing needs assessment.
The nine-month study was commissioned by Partnership for Economic Prosperity, with funding from a variety of local partners. Brian Points with Thomas P. Miller and Associates, the lead consultant on the project, discussed the findings with the Pullman City Council on Tuesday evening.
Points noted that nearly 3,300 housing units will be needed over the next 10 years to meet projected demand. The bulk of those — nearly 2,700 units — should be single-family homes.
“That’s an average of 270 new homes each year, which is about double what has historically been built,” he said.
Housing availability and affordability is already an issue on the Palouse. The report found that nearly 40 percent of the regional population spends more than a third of their annual budget on housing. For those earning between $50,000 and $75,000 per year, the figure was still 16 percent.
“That’s nearly 1-in-5, so this obviously isn’t just a student issue,” Points said.
The tight supply and high prices have also affected home ownership rates. Since 2007, he said, the number of adults renting a home or apartment has increased 46 percent. Home ownership rates, by comparison, are up just 7 percent.
Failing to address the housing situation could affect the entire regional economy. Economic development and housing are inextricably linked, Points said. “You can’t look at one without addressing the other.”
The study discusses a number of options for meeting future demand, including “tiny homes,” smaller single-family homes and accessory dwelling units. The basic concept underlying all of these options, though, is higher density.
“One of the biggest suggestion we have is to densify and up-zone, so single-family homes don’t take up so much space,” Points said.
Another key recommendation is to create a Palouse housing leadership team — a cross-border, multidisciplinary group that can take the needs assessment and move the ball forward.
The full document will be posted on the Partnership for Economic Prosperity website today, at www.pepedo.org.
In other action, the council approved a six-year transportation improvement plan and capital improvement plan, as well as a six-year transit development plan.
