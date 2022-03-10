BELLINGHAM, Wash. — According to an annual study from WalletHub, a personal finance website known for ranking just about anything, Washington is the 11th most sinful state in the country, and the second most jealous.
The WalletHub study rated the 50 countries based on how “well-behaved” they are across seven categories: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
WalletHub used data from each state of violent crimes, drug use, thefts, excessive drinking, gambling disorders, time spent on adult entertainment websites, time spent exercising and the number of beauty salons to measure these categories.
Through these indicators, Washington was rated the 11th-most sinful state in the United States.
Here’s how Washington compared to other states in the major indicators, 1 being the most sinful and 50 being the least sinful:
Anger and Hatred: 44
Jealousy: 2
Excesses and Vices: 42
Greed: 15
Lust: 14
Vanity: 11
Laziness: 35
According to the study, Washington is rated as the second-most jealous state as it has some of the highest rates of thefts per capita. Washington also has one of the lowest percents of adults not exercising, making it one of the higher scoring states for not being lazy.
The ten states that rated above Washington, and came in as the top 10 most sinful states in the country were:
1. Nevada
2. California
3. Texas
4. Florida
5. Louisiana
6. Tennessee
7. Pennsylvania
8. Georgia
9. South Carolina
10. Illinois
The states less sinful than Washington? These five states trailed closely behind:
12. New Jersey
13. New York
14. Delaware
15. Oklahoma
16. Arkansas
And the country’s least sinful state: Idaho.
