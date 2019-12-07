MOSCOW — Twenty-five students will show off their 3D-printed creations at an Idaho STEM Action Center showcase today at the University of Idaho.
Three of the five teams are made up of students from John Russell and Lena Whitmore elementary schools in Moscow, and from Genesee Junior-Senior High School.
Each competing team identified an equity and accessibility issue for the visually impaired and then was tasked to create a product to address it. The students will present their solutions to a panel of judges and an audience for review and feedback.
The event “is designed to equip students with the practical, technical and creative skills needed to engage with real-world problems of today and tomorrow,” stated a news release from the STEM Action Center.
The showcase aims to get more students involved in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Today’s Idaho Exhibition of Ideas northern regional showcase will be held in the Student Union Building on the UI campus. Judging will begin at noon and an awards ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
There is no cost to attend.