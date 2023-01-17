OLYMPIA, Wash. — Benjamine Howard’s group presentation on gender-based pricing for her U.S. government and politics class received an A. Now, the high school project has turned into a state Senate bill.

Senate Bill 5171, sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, seeks to do away with the “pink tax,” where businesses charge women more for goods or services that are similar in every way, except marketing, to what men buy. The bill also includes a section that protects consumers who are targeted based on other demographics like race.

Tags

Recommended for you