Students pull double duty

OROFINO — Adorned in multicolored tassels separating them from their classmates, two Orofino High School students walked to accept their high school diplomas Friday.
But it wasn’t a new experience for Annie Vaage and Fletcher Wahl. Four weeks earlier, they had received their associate degrees.
Vaage, 18, was born in Hunan, China, a fact she used to gleefully make a pandemic-related joke during her salutatorian speech Friday evening.
“I was from a province from Hunan, not to be confused with Wuhan,” Vaage recited. “Like many of you, I might have gotten the virus, but I did not bring it.”
She graduated from Orofino as salutatorian with a 3.98 GPA. By completing 64 credits from four different colleges, Vaage graduated with an associate degree in wildlife biology May 14 from North Idaho College. She wore maroon and white tassels for the school.
Vaage spent $1,000 from her own pocket, as well as $4,125 she received from state of Idaho’s Advanced Opportunities program, which is available to every student who takes classes that will earn them college credit.
Wahl, 18, was born in Minneapolis, Kan., and currently resides in Lenore. He began his seventh grade year in Orofino, but he switched to online classes through Idaho Digital Learning Alliance in ninth grade.
After switching to online classes, Wahl said he tried to stay connected with Orofino through the student council where he was elected treasurer.
“I checked my email all the time,” he said. “No one sent me anything.”
He graduated from Orofino with a 3.65 GPA. After going through his entire Advanced Opportunities fund and working to pay off an extra $1,200, Wahl completed 64 credits and graduated with an associate degree in math and applied sciences May 14 from Lewis-Clark State College. He wore blue and black tassels for the school.
Vaage and Wahl became friends in seventh grade, though neither knew the other was also in pursuit of an associate degree.
Through Fast Forward, which is a program under Advanced Opportunities, students using their $4,125 fund can take overload courses or dual-credit classes, according to the Idaho Board of Education. Overload courses are high school-level classes that are taken outside of a student’s normal schedule. Dual-credit classes allow students to earn both high school and college credit within the same class; they can be taken online or in person at a college.
Vaage and Wahl completed several of each course type. With her mom’s encouragement, Vaage in eighth grade took a flex history course, which is a self-paced class that allows students to test out of a class if they show they already mastered the content. Vaage did well and that started her out on her dual-credit classes.
Taking college credit also allowed Vaage to access material she did not have at Orofino. She said she took several science courses, which she loved despite being difficult.
Wahl, who was raised in a single-parent household, said his mom was also supportive of his decision to take college credits.
Eleventh grade was undeniably their busiest school year. They were both taking 9 to 10 classes, which is more than the seven that their peers were taking.
“I just had to work on them a lot of the time out of school,” Vaage said. “So, after school, weekends — I didn’t have a lot of free time.”
However, Vaage also took care to be invested not only in her academics, but also in family and extracurriculars. Vaage was involved with several sports, including soccer and karate. She used her athletic ability to participate in Special Olympics Idaho with her brother who has an intellectual disability.
Eleventh grade was also when Vaage’s in-person educational experience became more similar to Wahl’s online schooling as the COVID-19 pandemic forced Orofino online.
“That was actually kind of difficult because I live out in the woods with very spotty service,” she said.
Meanwhile, the pandemic did not change much for Wahl, he said while laughing.
By getting a lot of his credits out of the way, Wahl said he was able to have a slightly more relaxing senior year. But he somehow spent more time skiing during his junior year despite being busier that year.
Skiing was different from the sports he played before. But skiing is also more fun, Wahl said, partly because he no longer has a coach “barking” at him. He scored high in competitions and he was sponsored by Spy Optics, a glassware company, from 2018-20.
Cindy Beck, who has been the students’ school counselor for six years, said it has been a pleasure watching Vaage and Wahl grow.
Vaage was a shy and quiet girl when they first met, Beck said, but she has become dynamic and outgoing with a determined eye always aimed toward her educational goals.
Wahl was always independent, Beck said. This was proven by his drive to complete online schooling so he could make time for other things he also enjoyed.
Vaage and Wahl admitted that, on more than one occasion, they have emailed Beck in a panic about their workload or with a question they did not know the answer to. They said Beck, along with Helen Savage, former Fast Forward coordinator, helped them get through their classes.
About 95 percent of Orofino students have tapped into their Advanced Opportunities fund because the school encourages them to take at least one dual-credit or overload class, Beck said. But it’s not common for a student to use up their entire fund.
Vaage was accepted to all the schools she applied to, and she has decided to attend the University of Idaho — earning $10,900 in scholarships — and pursue a master’s degree in wildlife biology. She also wants to study abroad in Africa at some point.
Wahl plans to work at Dynamic Designs, which is a business that specializes in “car art,” in Lewiston. In a couple of years, he wants to go back to school and become a physical therapy assistant. He said he wants to stay in the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
