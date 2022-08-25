SEATTLE — Hundreds of thousands of Washington residents may be eligible to have student loans forgiven through a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, Biden said he would provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for people earning less than $125,000 a year or families earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who often have the most significant financial need, would be eligible for an additional $10,00 in loan forgiveness.

