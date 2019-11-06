SPOKANE — Ben Stuckart conceded to Nadine Woodward in the race for Spokane mayor soon after the first batch of results was released Tuesday.
The two are separated by less than 2,000 votes, with Woodward drawing 20,260 to Stuckart’s 18,430.
At her party, Woodward was jubilant.
“Spokane, we did it,” she told the crowd at Barrister Winery as she took the stage. She thanked “the good lord” for the win, calling her campaign a “leap of faith.”
With public safety and homelessness at the top of her agenda, Woodward, a former TV news anchor, said she ran to “represent the change that voters wanted.”
If early results are an indication, it’s change that voters sought.
Woodward thanked voters who “trusted me, somebody with no political experience, to do what’s best for the city.”
“We’re going to start on the transition team tomorrow we’ve got a long two months before we take over,” Woodward said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Stuckart, speaking at his campaign party at Lucky You Lounge near Browne’s Addition, encouraged the crowd to come together around Woodward and support her as mayor. With his hands trembling as he read from a speech, Stuckart said he envisioned the race as a discussion “about how we want to grow as a city.”
“But it turned into a referendum on homelessness,” Stuckart said.
Stuckart then told the story of a man he’d met decades ago who’d turned to the bottle after losing a race for the Montana Legislature. The man lost his job and spent away an inheritance after moving to Spokane, where he died in 2018 while staying at the House of Charity despite efforts to find him housing and a job, Stuckart said.
“We cannot fix everyone, but we damn well better try,” Stuckart said.
With the exception of Councilor Lori Kinnear’s easy reelection in South Spokane’s District 2, the races for control of city hall shifted rightward, as Councilor Karen Stratton and Councilor Breean Beggs are in tight races for council and the council presidency, respectively.
For the city council president race, Cindy Wendle is ahead of Beggs, but the race is too close to call. Wendle, a first-time candidate, leads with 19,150 votes, compared to 18,370 for Beggs, a councilor who will retain his seat on the council if he loses the presidency to Wendle.
In District 3, Stratton and Andy Rathbun are neck and neck. She has 6,780 votes and he has 6,380.
Finally, in the city’s District 1, which represents the northeast part of the city, two conservative candidates vied to replace Mike Fagan. Michael Cathcart leads Tim Benn by 700 votes. Cathcart received 4,100 votes. Benn said he would not concede the race.
The hard fought race to succeed Mayor David Condon was largely defined by homelessness, with Woodward delivering a straightforward “jail or treatment” approach to the problem and Stuckart touting progress made by the city on various fronts dealing with a complex problem.
In the end, her argument won.
While municipal candidates have focused on potholes, snow plowing and utility rates in the past, Woodward succeeded this year in keeping the focus on homelessness and what she described as the city’s failed approach to fix it. Stuckart unconvincingly tried to persuade voters of the city’s economic progress and record private investment in areas like East Sprague Avenue as reasons to elect him mayor.
The issues were the same in the race for city council president between Beggs and Wendle.
Wendle, like Woodward, had unprecedented, record-breaking financial backing from the state Realtors association and Spokane business class in her race to lead the city’s legislative body. And like Woodward, she focused on homelessness, describing Spokane in stark terminology as a place she doesn’t “even recognize.”
Wendle owns the Northtown Square shopping plaza with her husband, Chud Wendle, executive director of the Hutton Settlement, former president of Wendle Motors and former district director for Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Beggs, a civil rights lawyer who won his council seat in 2017, ran a detail-oriented campaign that spoke to the complex nature of the city’s problems.
In her campaign to win a second term on the council, Kinnear called for increasing housing and density along the city’s corridors in line with city’s voter-approved comprehensive plan.
Her focus and relatively safe seat representing the liberal South Hill gave her comfortable margin to win four more years on council.
Kiepe, a retired health care consultant, ran a conservative race echoing Woodward and Wendle’s campaigns, but his message didn’t resonate as well as theirs.
In the city’s northwest, first-time candidate Rathbun, an Air Force veteran, tried to make the race a referendum on the city council as a whole, and criticized the council’s inability to collaborate with the administration. Stratton, who has fought with Condon over city staffing, painted herself as a constituent-focused leader who makes herself available to residents.
With 400 votes separating the two, their race is the closest of the city races.
The city’s northeast district was the only one to lack an incumbent. Two conservatives emerged from the August primary election, where voters chose a replacement for Mike Fagan, who has served the maximum two terms on council.
Benn, who owns a child care business, was endorsed by Fagan, but has struggled to win the support of voters three times before. In 2012 and 2014, he lost as the Republican candidate for Legislative District 3 in the Washington House of Representatives. In 2017, he was defeated by Kate Burke in a previous bid to join the council. Regardless, he highlighted his roots in the northeast as a business owner and as the chair of the Minnehaha Neighborhood Council.
Cathcart, the former government affairs director for the Spokane Homebuilders Association who runs the Better Spokane business advocacy group, is no stranger to politics either. In 2009, he ran the campaign against the hot-button Community Bill of Rights, and in 2010 ran the state Senate campaign for Michael Baumgartner before becoming his legislative aide. Cathcart said his experience in politics gave him the ability to actually implement policy.