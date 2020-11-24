Strolling in snow

A man walks down Birch Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards as fresh snow begins to fall on Monday morning. The snow didn’t stick in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and there won’t be any white stuff today, with the forecast calling for a high of 48 and partly cloudy skies.
