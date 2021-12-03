Stringing up the lights

Brian Lovgren uses zip ties to affix lights to his tree as his wife, Deanna Lovgren, holds the bundle of lights out of frame on a partially cloudy Wednesday in Lewiston. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this weekend calls for temperatures ranging from the high 40s to the mid-30s, with a slight chance of rain, according to the extended weather outlook on Page 8A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Brian Lovgren uses zip ties to affix lights to his tree as his wife, Deanna Lovgren, holds the bundle of lights out of frame on a partially cloudy Wednesday in Lewiston. The forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this weekend calls for temperatures ranging from the high 40s to the mid-30s, with a slight chance of rain, according to the extended weather outlook on Page 8A.

Tags