Stricter abortion process mulled in Montana

FILE - Protesters fill the Montana state Capitol rotunda in Helena, Mont., on Feb. 11, 2015, during a rally to show support in an attempt to change the Montana Constitution to define life as beginning at conception. State officials in Republican-controlled Montana want to require prior authorization before its health department pays for abortions for people covered by Medicaid, a proposal critics say would reduce access and delay or even prevent abortion care for low-income women in a state. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

HELENA, Mont. — Officials in Republican-controlled Montana on Thursday heard comments against a health department proposal to require prior authorization to pay for abortions for Medicaid patients. Critics say the proposal would unnecessarily reduce access and delay or even prevent abortion care for low-income women.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services wants doctors to submit medical information supporting the need for an abortion to save a patient’s life or for any other medically necessary reason before Medicaid would agree to pay for the procedure. The information would include the number of her pregnancies and children.

