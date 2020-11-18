Streets of Clarkston

Seen from high atop the Lewiston Hill, the streets of Clarkston look a bit like a minature model. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will likely see rain today, along with a high of 57. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

Seen from high atop the Lewiston Hill, the streets of Clarkston look a bit like a minature model. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will likely see rain today, along with a high of 57. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you