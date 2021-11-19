MOSCOW — Construction on a mixed-use development planned for the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in Moscow is expected to start in spring 2022.
At Thursday’s Moscow Urban Renewal Agency meeting, Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap said developer Rusty Olps is working to get finalized bids on the project, called Moscow Flatiron LLC.
Construction is expected to begin by May 1 and be completed in spring 2023.
The project includes a three-story building on Sixth and Jackson. The first floor will have seven commercial units and 10 residential units will be located on the second and third floors.
Commercial parking and 10 covered parking spaces — one for each apartment unit — are part of the design as well.
Construction will also include an extension of the Hello Walk, a pedestrian path that will connect the lot to the University of Idaho campus.
The project has been delayed since the Urban Renewal Agency entered into an agreement with Moscow Flatiron LLC to acquire and develop the Sixth and Jackson property in 2019.
In 2020, Olps submitted a request to the Urban Renewal Agency to extend the negotiation agreement schedule to the end of 2020 so he could assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy and viability of the project.
Belknap said he scaled the project down by reducing the number of residential units.
Construction was slated to begin in July 2021, but Belknap said it took Olps longer than expected to get the construction plans finalized.
Construction of the building is expected to cost $5.2 million.
The city has been trying to develop the Sixth and Jackson property for years. At one point, the owners of Sangria Grille tried to relocate its restaurant to the site, but the project became too expensive.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.