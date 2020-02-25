NEZPERCE — Lewis County commissioners are trying to figure out how to corral recalcitrant cows before they’re stampeded with complaints this summer.
Cows breaking down fences and moo-ving into other people’s yards and fields where they can wreak havoc on crops and structures is a recurring problem, the commissioners said during their regular meeting Monday at the Lewis County Courthouse. One day last summer, two people visited the commissioners on the same day to complain about renegade cattle barging onto their property.
“It’s everywhere,” Commissioner Justin McLeod said, adding that at least once the marauding bovines were along the Salmon River, making it difficult to reach and recover them.
“We’re looking at all options,” to remedy the problem, McLeod said.
Most of Lewis County is designated as closed range, meaning cattle owners are required to keep their animals behind a fence. State law provides some recourse for people whose property is invaded by stray cattle. That includes allowing the offended party to round up the cattle and haul them away or keep them penned at a cost of $3 per head per day, which the cattle owner is required to pay, the commissioners said.
The problem is generally not caused by Lewis County ranchers but by cattle owners who live elsewhere and bring their herds to Lewis County to feed on summer range. Those cattle owners are not present to keep an eye on their animals, but they are responsible when the cows get out of their pasture, Commissioner Mike Ponozzo said.
When cows are reported wandering outside their range, the sheriff’s office or state brand inspector are notified and the livestock owner is contacted, the commissioners said. The owners have five days to remedy the situation, but because so many livestock owners live out of the area, that timeline isn’t always feasible.
Commission Chairman Greg Johnson said Lewis County Prosecutor Zachary Pall is investigating whether the county can impose sanctions that go beyond state law, but so far there is no answer to that question.
“We’re just trying to get ahead of the curve for the folks who are affected,” Johnson said. “There’s not much recourse if (the cows) get into property and do damage.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.