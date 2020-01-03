A stove was destroyed in a cooking fire at an apartment on the 1200 block of Burrell Avenue on Thursday afternoon, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said.
Residents in the apartment were cooking when the fire broke out on the stove, Myklebust said in a written news release. The unidentified residents were able to knock down the flames with two fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived, Myklebust said.
Fire crews found light smoke in the building but no extension of the fire to other apartment units, Myklebust said.
Fire crews were at the scene of the fire for about 45 minutes, removing smoke from the building. There were no injuries and the damage was contained to the stove, which was a total loss, Myklebust said.