Bella Husted, 5, dances to a song at the end of Read Play Learn Storytime at Hereth Park on Tuesday in Lewiston. The outdoor service is put on by the the Youth Services Department at the Lewiston City Library. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Hereth Park and 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park. The theme of this week’s events was fairies, and organizers taught the kids a number of songs about social distancing, including the “Bubble Song.”
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you go shopping?
You voted: