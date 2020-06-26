Bella Husted, 5, dances to a song at the end of Read Play Learn Storytime at Hereth Park on Tuesday in Lewiston. The outdoor service is put on by the the Youth Services Department at the Lewiston City Library. The group meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Hereth Park and 10 a.m. Thursdays at Pioneer Park. The theme of this week’s events was fairies, and organizers taught the kids a number of songs about social distancing, including the “Bubble Song.”

