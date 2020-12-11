CULDESAC — Some of the youngest students at the Culdesac School excitedly made their way to the town’s library Thursday for a story time event like never before.
About 20 first and second graders in teacher Kelley Hewett’s class were greeted with laminated pages of a children’s book that were zip tied to a chain-link fence.
They progressed in a single file line to read the short story, which gave the students an opportunity to put their reading skills to the test and enjoy some fresh air.
“It’s so funny,” said Brooklyn Renshaw, a second grader who was one of the first in line. “My favorite part is when she barfed out the snowman.”
The book, “There Was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow!,” focused on a woman who ate some snow, a pipe, pieces of coal, a hat, a stick and a scarf and later “hiccupped” the material back out to form a snowman.
Lynda Crow, the branch manager of the Culdesac Library, was inspired to create an activity for the kids after other events she held were hampered by coronavirus restrictions.
“I can’t get the kids in here with social distancing, so I’m trying to find things that get the kids actively doing something,” Crow said.
The students still have a monthly story time event that’s held in the park near the library, but many of the other events Crow used to hold have been canceled.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea. Anything that sparks an interest in reading is great,” said Carol Hunt, an aide who works with the first and second graders. “Linda is a very proactive librarian.”
Crow encouraged the students to bring their families back, so they could read the story together, and promised a gift to those who did.
“When you get done, you can come to the library, and I’ll give you a book to keep,” she said.
“I want a Pokemon one,” screamed one of the students.
The story will remain on the fence, which is owned by J. Russell Excavation and Concrete and located near the library on Main Street, for at least two weeks.
Crow then plans to switch it out for a new one. She also has plans to place laminated pages of other books on fences near the school and around town.
“The kids can read as they walk around town,” she said. “I think the kids will enjoy doing this, because there aren’t many things they can do right now.”
