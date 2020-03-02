A lifelong friendship was reignited when the winners of the Distinguished Young Women programs in Lewiston and Clarkston were awarded last year.
Calista “Cali” Hall and Delaney Overberg attended daycare and preschool together, but as they grew older, their interests expanded and they attended different schools. Hall lived in Lewiston, while Overberg, of Clarkston, attended schools in Asotin.
But when both were named Distinguished Young Women for the cities where they competed, the two picked up their relationship right where it left off.
“I’m thankful for (the experience), because we were both so busy, and I don’t think we would have been able to reconnect before we leave for college without (the program),” Overberg said.
Hall said the two spent the last year working together to promote the program, which both girls said benefited their lives dramatically. The duo decided to appear in some parades together, despite their programs being separated by the state line.
“We wanted to participate in something together, because Lewiston and Clarkston are both known as the L-C Valley and it is so important to bring the communities together,” Hall said. “Being able to promote DYW together has been really special.”
The national scholarship program helps high school juniors build professional skills. Participants are scored on their interview skills, scholastic achievement, self-expression, fitness and talent.
But both girls said participation in the area’s programs has been dwindling. When Overberg participated in the state competition in Pullman, there were only 13 girls. Hall competed at state in Idaho Falls, where there were 36 girls.
“The program is kind of, at least in Washington, starting to die a little bit,” Overberg said. “When my mom did it (in 1994) there were 30 girls for Clarkston. We had seven my year.”
Both girls are passionate about the Distinguished Young Women program and encourage others to take part.
“I think what really makes DYW special is they focus on being well-rounded in preparing you for your future and providing college assistance,” Hall said. “No matter what, you are going to learn things. You are getting practice for a future job interview or future college interview.”
In addition to life skills like public speaking and learning to answer questions on the spot, the girls said they’ve created lasting bonds with the girls in the program.
“All the participants just built each other up, and I think to be able to rely on each other’s strengths made you feel so much more confident about yourself,” Hall said.
Both of the girls are mentoring the next round of participants who will take to the stage this month to vie for the Distinguished Young Women titles for Lewiston and Clarkston. For Overberg, mentoring those girls is one of the highlights of her year.
“It’s really amazing, and I’m excited to see who succeeds,” Overberg said. “It’s good to have moral support with someone who has been through it, so that’s what I like to tell the other girls: It’s only one night and then it’s over, so enjoy it.”
After Overberg graduates from Asotin High School this year, she plans to attend Boise State University to study elementary education. She hopes to become a third grade teacher.
Hall will go to Whitworth University in Spokane, where she plans to major in health sciences. She wants to become a physician assistant in pediatrics.
With big goals ahead of them, both girls are happy they were able to reconnect during their experience as the Distinguished Young Women of Lewiston and Clarkston for 2020.
“They’ve both had great experiences, and separate experiences because the programs are in different states, but they’re great together,” Overberg’s mom, Summer, said. “As parents, it’s been fun to see them both have that friendship and have these titles together.”
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.