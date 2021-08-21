Stormy evening

A bolt of lightning strikes above the Snake River southwest of Clarkston as a storm rolls through the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Friday evening. The storm brought rain and led to more than one power pole fire in the valley on Friday evening. One power outage in Clarkston affected 1,269 customers, according to Avista Utilities’ website.
