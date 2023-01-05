SEATTLE — A series of systems brewing off the coast will deliver stormy conditions to western Washington through the end of the week.
The first system made for a windy Wednesday, marching into the region with winds blowing east to west, according to the National Weather Service. The region saw winds from the Cascade foothills to the coast, NWS said.
A second system will push inland late today into Friday, bringing more of the same windy conditions and an increased chance of rain.
“Winds (today) are going to remain elevated across the area but gradually start to ease going into Friday,” said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service, “but you might see some breezy southerly winds, at least for a little bit early Friday morning.”
Seas will be stormy along the coast with swells near 17-19 feet and possible 20-foot waves as the system slides over the Pacific, according to the weather service.
Highs for most of the Seattle area will climb a few degrees from Wednesday’s mid-40s and top out in the upper 40s to low 50s.
As winds blow through the region, rain will be widespread and light through Friday, with “more of a heavier rainfall west of the Sound,” Borth said.
If you’re traveling through the Cascades, expect easterly winds and light snow to make roads slick this week.
“Snow levels are going to be below pass level. What we’re looking at is not too significant by any means, maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow through (today), and then some additional light accumulation (today) to Friday,” Borth said.
During Wednesday’s first weather system, the weather service issued a wind advisory for 30-40 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph through 4 this morning for areas along the Strait of Juan de Fuca and east Puget Sound lowlands.
The same easterly wind blew through areas along the coast, with gale warnings in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 4 this morning for areas from Ocean Shores to Forks and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Along the Interstate 5 corridor, conditions were calmer, with 15-25 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph by Wednesday evening. NWS expected gusts to peak to 40 mph through Wednesday night in the Seattle area.
Power outages and downed tree limbs are possible through today, when winds are expected to subside.
Another system will move into the region Friday into Saturday, bringing more rain and wind into western Washington.