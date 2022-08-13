Storm damages crops, homes and trees

GRANGEVILLE — A fierce hailstorm that ripped through the Camas Prairie and Kamiah area Thursday afternoon damaged crops, houses and trees, officials reported Friday.
“That hailstorm really created quite the horrible mess,” said Jerry Zumalt, emergency management director for Idaho County.
Zumalt said several houses in the Ferdinand-Frei Hill area of the prairie were hit by hail and some suffered broken windows.
There was also “a lot of crop damage, apparently,” Zumalt said, and he counted 36 smoke reports filed at the Grangeville Interagency Fire Dispatch Center.
Cottonwood Police Chief Terry Cochran said the storm wasn’t too bad in town but from Jentges Road north to Ferdinand the damage to houses and crops was severe.
“There were three or four houses, (the hail) took out the windows, even the frames,” Cochran said.
“I was amazed when I drove out there last evening. The crops were just dirt.”
Bob West, emergency coordinator for Lewis County, said winds clocked from 47 mph to more than 50 mph Thursday afternoon, which took out several trees, and at least one house on north hill street lost half of its roof because of the storm.
Chris Gibson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula said the agency was assessing the hail damage Friday.
“I saw pictures of large hail around Grangeville,” Gibson said. A storm warning had been issued at 4:30 p.m. Thursday as a strong storm moved through the area.
Gibson confirmed reports of tree damage but had not yet heard of other property damage. Another storm was moving up through Hells Canyon toward Grangeville on Friday afternoon that Gibson said could be severe.