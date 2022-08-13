Storm damages crops, homes and trees

Hail and rain fall Thursday on Clark Street leading into Winchester.

 August Frank/Tribune

GRANGEVILLE — A fierce hailstorm that ripped through the Camas Prairie and Kamiah area Thursday afternoon damaged crops, houses and trees, officials reported Friday.

“That hailstorm really created quite the horrible mess,” said Jerry Zumalt, emergency management director for Idaho County.

Tags

Recommended for you