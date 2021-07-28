Lewiston-Clarkston area parents found familiar names to be most popular in the last year.
For girls, the most popular was Olivia, also the top selection in the U.S. in 2020, as well as in both Idaho and Washington.
For boys, it was Henry, the fifth-most popular in the U.S., as well as No. 4 in Idaho and No. 5 in Washington.
Olivia and Henry replace the year ago picks of Harper and Jackson. In addition, Olivia was the region’s favorite in 2016 and Henry was tops in 2018, giving a ring of familiarity.
That is the report of the Tribune’s Head Stork in this 29th annual report. It is based on babies born at Lewiston’s St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for the year beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30.
What were the next most popular girls’ names in the last year? They were, in a tie, six: Charlotte, Hailey, Isabella (No. 7 nationally), Madeline, Nora (No. 30 nationally) and Quinn.
And for the boys? Tied were seven names: Benjamin (No. 11 nationally), Carter (No. 24), Hudson (No. 33), Hunter (No. 45 in Washington, No. 64 in Idaho), Liam (No. 1 in the U.S.), Memphis and Roman.
Olivia is rather remarkable. It’s been the top name for Washington daughters since 2017, followed by No. 2 Emma. For boys, Oliver and Liam have been neck and neck.
But the Stork Report is not just about the most popular selections by Lewiston-Clarkston area parents.
Ingenuity always ranks highly with the Head Stork and Mrs. Stork, too.
Seven girls’ names rated the most novel. They are Austynn, Aiyanah, Edeena, Lennyn, Londyn, Micklindee and Saanvi. Our runners-up: Awnalisa, Amoreena, Bryhlee, Kapri, Kamiyah, Naoma, Rheyanah and Raeya.
Our four favorites for ingenuity for boys? They are Arturo, Arrius, Draven and Mahmood. The five runners-up are Conlan, Kimeen, Jeremih, Kawika and Kalgary.
Four names were common for both boys and girls: Emerson, Peyton, Phoenix and Quinn.
The same sounding boys’ name with the most spellings — four. It was Bodie, Bodee, Bodi and Bodhi.
The Head Stork’s favorite names with a Western flair? For boys, eight: Cash, Cody, Diamond, Fenn, Hunter, Kash, Onyx and Ridge. For girls, seven: Cheyenne, Faith, Hailey, Rose, Summer, Sage and Willow.
Head Stork, particularly fond of twins, was disappointed that only four sets were born. Join in extending congratulations to: Joshua Bleu and Avery Jade Slickpoo, of Lewiston, Brady Preston and Grady Steven Cooper, of Lewiston, Madeline Marie Rose and Henry William Braker, of Lewiston, and Londyn Rikki and Lilly Tyler Aiken, of Clarkston.
The four sets compare to six in 2020, eight in 2019 and the record 12 sets in 2017.
A welcome, too, to the first 2021 babies born in the region. The earliest was Evangelina Marie Berglund, of Clarkston, an arrival New Year morning at 2:39. She joined Silas, 5, and Hadassah, 4. In the Palouse, the first arrival was Jared Adesanya, of Pullman, born at Pullman Regional Hospital at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 2.
Some speculated that more children would be born, given the COVID-19 pandemic that started in February 2020. But not so: 512 babies, less than the 600 a year before and the 619 two years earlier.
Alas, it was the 11th consecutive year for more boy babies than girls in our region (and by a whopping plus 36). How can that be, the Head Stork asks? But consider: It is the 82nd consecutive year in the U.S. for more sons than daughters. Go figure.
For a second consecutive year, no girl was named Nevaeh (Heaven spelled backward).
The longest names? It was for a daughter, named Keahionalani (12 letters), followed by Constantine (11). For boys, Bartholomew (11 letters) and AbdulMalik (10). The shortest? For girls and boys alike, three letters: Ava, Jem and Sol for girls, and Eli, Kam, Leo, Neo and Van for boys.
With that, the Head Stork rests.
Alford is president of TPC Holdings, parent company of the Tribune. He may be contacted at alajr@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2250.
The most popular names in the 29 years of the Tribune Stork Report, at mid-year:
2021: Henry and Olivia.
2020: Jackson and Harper.
2019: Carson and Ava.
2018: Henry and Eleanor.
2017: Jackson and Riley.
2016: Jackson and Olivia.
2015: Jace and Evelyn.
2014: Owen and Hailey.
2013: Carter and Zoey.
2012: Kaden and Sophia.
2011: Aiden and Hailey.
2010: Connor and Elizabeth.
2009: Logan and Hailey.
2008: Aiden. Emma and Samantha (tied).
2007: Landon and Grace.
2006: Ian and Hailey.
2005: Logan and Emma.
2004: Kaden and Hailey.
2003: Ethan. Emma, Emily, Madison and Taylor (tie).
2002: Dylan and Madison.
2001: Dylan and Madeline.
2000: Jonathan and Hannah.
1999: Austin and Hannah.
1998: Austin and Hannah.
1997: Jacob and Taylor.
1996: Matthew and Samantha.
1995: Jacob and Ashley.
1994: Jacob and Sarah.
1993: James. Ashley and Jessica (tie).