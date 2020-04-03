Stop in downtown Lewiston

Multiple law enforcement officers search a vehicle that was pulled over near the corner of Fifth Street and Beachy Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. Two people were booked and released after the stop, according to court records. Sarah E. Moore, 33, was wanted on two bench warrants on cases from 2019, and will next appear in court April 17. Richard L. Boehler, 37, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Multiple law enforcement officers search a vehicle that was pulled over near the corner of Fifth Street and Beachy Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. Two people were booked and released after the stop, according to court records. Sarah E. Moore, 33, was wanted on two bench warrants on cases from 2019, and will next appear in court April 17. Richard L. Boehler, 37, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His arraignment is scheduled for April 23.

Tags

Recommended for you