One of the items on a shelf at the Dollar Tree in Clarkston turned out to be a stolen gun.
Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said an employee discovered a Smith and Wesson .38 Special on the top shelf in the northeast corner of the store early Tuesday morning.
At first, employees thought it might be a toy, but it was loaded, and police were called to investigate. The gun had been reported stolen in Lewiston months ago, and it is unknown how it ended up at the Dollar Tree, Hastings said.
The case remains under investigation by the Clarkston Police Department.