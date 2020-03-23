Stocking the lake

Anglers stand along the shores of Mann Lake hoping to catch a bite while Michael Fairchild, a fish transport culturalist with the Idaho Fish and Game Department, unloads approximately 6,000 rainbow trout into the lake Thursday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. Fairchild noted that the fish, which are an average of 12 inches in length, came from the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery near Twin Falls. Fairchild has his broom ready to sweep out any stowaways who felt the need to stay inside the transport truck.
Photo byPETE CASTERof the Tribune