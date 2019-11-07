Faced with a compliance order from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Stites voters approved a $1.9 million bond Tuesday to make improvements in the city’s water system.
The vote to accept the 40-year bond was 49 in favor, or 85.4 percent, and nine opposed, or 15.5 percent.
Michelle Bly, regional manager for TD&H Engineering of Lewiston, which developed the project proposal, said the bond will increase ratepayers’ bills by about $16 a month, up from an average current bill of $50.
Stites’ residents “are under compliance (order) to replace a water storage tank lid, first and foremost, then replacing some water main. They are undersized and not looped so we want to loop some water mains so there won’t be stagnant water,” Bly said.
The construction, scheduled to begin in 2021, will also add some hydrants and additional valves to improve flexibility in the water system.
Before Tuesday’s vote, residents were warned that the city was out of compliance for one reservoir cover and the city had significant water loss, which has been costly. The city has already been granted two extensions to begin the work, and if the bond had not passed, there was a possibility the city could be fined for being out of compliance.
Bly said the city is likely to receive additional funding through grants to help with the projects.
“We’re estimated that if all grants come to fruition, the city will have 85 percent of the project paid for by grants,” Bly said.
