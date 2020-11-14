A Stites man is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault after police say he threatened to kill two nurses while holding a pair of medical shears in the emergency room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on Thursday morning.
Brian E. Ivie, 49, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a $10,000 bond in the case and issued a no-contact order forbidding Ivie from contacting the two nurses he allegedly threatened.
Ramalingam would not add St. Joe’s to the no-contact order because the hospital offers services Ivie may need that are not offered at other health care providers in the area.
Lewiston police arrived at the St. Joe’s ER shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday to find Ivie had already been “chemically restrained.” The two nurses told police Ivie grabbed a pair of hemostats, or trauma shears, and screamed he was going to kill them, court records said.
Ivie was in the ER to get treatment for mental illness, according to court records.
Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor Joey Parker asked for a $50,000 bond in the case because Ivie had four previous felony convictions of grand theft in March 2018, DUI in March 2010, eluding in February 2005 and burglary in February 1998. Because of the prior convictions, Ivie was also tagged with the persistent violator sentence enhancement, which can increase any penalty in the case of a conviction.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony aggravated assault is five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The sentence enhancement increases the maximum penalty to life in prison on the charges, if he is convicted.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 25.