The towns of Stites and Kooskia are among 12 recipients of $4.9 million in Idaho Community Development Block Grants, Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday.
Both Stites and Kooskia will receive $500,000 each for water system improvements.
The awards will be distributed to benefit public facilities and infrastructure, downtown revitalizations and senior center improvements throughout the state.
The grant applications are reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council and the governor gives final approval.
Those seeking more information about the grants can go to commerce.idaho.gov/development-block-grants/.