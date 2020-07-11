Stites Day on tap today, led by mayor and his wife

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
STITES — When Stites Day kicks off with the traditional pancake breakfast at the Stites firehouse today, it will mark the beginning of a tribute day of thanks to fire, EMS and law enforcement officials.
However, it is not only those groups receiving a thank you. Organizers of the event are also honoring Rey and Eve Mireles by naming them grand marshals for the parade starting just after breakfast.
Rey and his wife, Eve, moved to Stites in 2006. They had been living in Hayden, but the area was getting too crowded. The couple had friends in Stites, came down for a visit and liked the rural, small-town atmosphere. So they decided to stay.
Being a small town, there was always something that needed doing and it wasn’t long before the couple was knee-deep in the community. Rey was fire chief for a while and later became mayor.
“We’ve been here about 14 years and this is my third and final term as mayor, so it is an honor for us to be chosen as grand marshals,” Rey said. “You know, I work at the Kooskia Post Office six days a week, so I can’t get involved in as many things as much as I used to, so when they called us the other day and told that we were chosen, our first response was, ‘For what?’ But then they told us and we said yes.”
“Actually, being grand marshals is a pretty easy job,” Eve said. “We just sit in Lucky’s car and go down the street, maybe wave a little. You know, I don’t like being in parades, I’d rather watch them.”
With the number of events being canceled this year because of pandemic precautions, the couple are sure that Stites Day will be a problem-free one as far as the virus is concerned.
“We’re going ahead with Stites Day this year, even though some other towns have canceled their festivals,” Rey said. “We just aren’t that crowded where virus is an issue. Only locals show up for it and there is no virus anywhere around here.”
Besides, in a town of only 229 people — plus a few dogs and cats — social distancing won’t be an issue, except, perhaps for line up at breakfast time outside the firehouse or the burgers served up later. Rey and Eve will be involved in those activities, too. Rey will be lending his skills as a grill cook and Eve will be collecting the money.
“I’m always doing something around town,” said Rey, “and thinking about what do we do next. We never even thought about being the grand marshals.”
Soon, however, Stites will have to start thinking about getting by without the help of the couple. When Rey’s final term as mayor ends, they plan on moving. They have chosen St. Maries as their next home; it is closer to their kids and grandkids. But that is a ways off and there is still plenty of work that the mayor wants to get done first.
“The state’s going to redo our culvert this year, which should take care of the flooding issue,” Rey said. “It’s not the river, but when the creek fills fast during heavy rains the water has nowhere else to go so we flood. We’re trying to get them to also install an 8-inch pipe so we can connect up our pumps and push the creek water directly into the river.”
The city is also in the midst of a new water project that involves replacing the water tank, water pipes and all the meters.
Rey also pointed out that the new water lines will be looped to keep water moving. There will be no dead ends to the system.
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Body of victim recovered after crash on State Highway 14
HARPSTER — The body of the victim in a Saturday morning vehicle crash was recovered from the South Fork of the Clearwater River late Sunday evening, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyler Cochrell, 20, of Weippe, died following a July 4 crash reported at approximately 1:45 a.m. on State Highway 14 somewhere between mileposts 2 to 5.
The vehicle’s second occupant, Jay Williams, 28, of Orofino, remains under medical treatment, but not in a life-threatening condition, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the sheriff’s office.
The accident remains under investigation. As of press time, the vehicle involved in the incident remained in the river.
Last Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office, Williams advised he was in a 2014 Dodge pickup when it went into the river. Williams was able to get out of the pickup and a passerby picked him up, at which point he said Cochrell was still in the vehicle. An initial search by deputies was unable to locate Cochrell, and at the time, water levels were too high and swift for divers to safely locate or retrieve the vehicle.
On Sunday, a Harpster resident located Cochrell’s body, which had lodged in brush on an island across from China Garden Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Grangeville man dies in truck rollover on Joseph Road
GRANGEVILLE — The cause is as yet undetermined for last week’s truck accident that resulted in the death of a Grangeville man.
Thomas “Mike” Wren, 75, died at the scene.
The incident was reported June 30 at approximately 9:45 a.m. at milepost 14 on Joseph Road, from the junction of Rice Creek Road, according to Capt. Jim Gorges of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Wren was driving a 2010 Kenworth, registered to the Doumecq Highway District, hauling gravel northbound, when the truck went off the road 14 miles south of Rice Creek.
“It doesn’t appear the driver made any evasive maneuvers,” Gorges said.
The truck went into the drainage, rolling at least three times before coming to rest on its top. Wren remained in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the Cottonwood Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary’s Ambulance, Frank’s Towing and several local ranchers.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday