PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal stimulus payments last year during the COVID-19 pandemic will generate $112 million in additional Oregon taxes because of a quirk in state tax law and mean many people are on the hook for a higher tax bill.
The taxes will affect 877,000 Oregonian taxpayers, about half of all those who received federal stimulus payments in 2020 and early in 2021, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They would owe an average of about $130 apiece from just the first stimulus payments last spring; many lower-income workers would owe $100 or more.
Lawmakers from both parties say that’s unfair, and the Legislature is examining a fix that would wipe out the higher tax bill. But with the April tax filing date approaching it’s not clear there’s consensus to make a change.
Last March, Congress authorized $1,200 in stimulus checks for adults and an additional $500 for children, with the amount declining for wealthier taxpayers. A second round authorized in December, and paid early in 2021, paid $600 per adult and another $600 per child — again, with the totals declining in more affluent households.
The stimulus payments were structured as a tax rebate, which means they aren’t subject to federal or state income taxes. But Oregon is one of six states that allow taxpayers to deduct a portion of their federal tax payments from their state income taxes.
Most years, the deduction functions as a state tax break. But when the federal government is giving out stimulus payments it reduces the size of that break. A lower federal tax bill means there’s less to deduct from your state taxes.
The Legislative Revenue Office estimated in May that Oregon will collect an additional $103 million this year, and $9 million next year, from taxes generated by those initial stimulus payments. That’s 3.6 percent of the $3.1 billion in stimulus payments that Oregonians received last spring.
That tax hike won’t hit everyone, though. Low-income Oregonians with no federal tax liability won’t pay more in state taxes, and some high-income residents with large federal tax bills won’t pay, either.
Congress intended the stimulus payments to be tax free, according to U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.
“It is unconscionable to ask those working families who have struggled the most during this crisis to bear the weight of the state’s budget shortfall,” DeFazio wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders last week.
He asked them to relieve Oregonians of those higher taxes.
Oregon State Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, plans to introduce a bill to protect Oregonians’ stimulus checks from state tax implications.