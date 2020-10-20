Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson has the unwelcome new job of soothing angry customers after problems developed during last week’s rollout of a new state of Idaho computer system to process vehicle licenses and titles.
“I’ve found myself going up and down the hallways, apologizing for the new program,” Anderson said, noting that his fellow assessors in other counties have described similar pileups. “This scene can be played out throughout the entire state of Idaho. I am frustrated, and I know the other assessors throughout the state are frustrated.”
Anderson and Auto License Supervisor Cherie Ellis have decided to cut back on the office’s hours to give the seven employees there time to get caught up on the backlog of work because of the issues. Starting Wednesday, it will open at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. The new hours will last until the state Department of Motor Vehicles is able to fix all of the bugs that are plaguing the new system and causing long wait times and lines out the door.
“It has unfortunately set us back, and we have no choice other than to limit some hours,” said Anderson, who added that office employees are bearing the brunt of customers’ ire. “They’re getting killed.”
Latah County is cutting back on its vehicle license office hours, too. Assessor Rod Wakefield issued a news release Saturday that said the new software “has been fraught with system issues and glitches,” and that the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. this week to give staff members some time to work through the problems.
The transition to a new system is the third phase of an Idaho Transportation Department initiative to upgrade from a 1980s-vintage mainframe computer system. An earlier phase that updated the state driver’s licensing system also faced a slew of problems in 2018.
Anderson said the system is having so much trouble that his employees aren’t even able to process renewals sent by mail, or left in the drop box just west of the county courthouse at 1230 Main St. in Lewiston. For some transactions, they have spent up to three hours on the phone with state officials while trying to sort out the problems.
“Things that worked yesterday won’t work today,” he said.
As a result, productivity has dropped drastically from a previous average of 25-30 customers per employee each day to about 15. At the same time, Anderson said his staff is racking up unexpected overtime as they deal with the issues. And there is no backup since ITD didn’t leave the old system online in case there were issues with the rollout.
Ellis said the long lines are being made worse by people who erroneously come to the vehicle license office if they get a letter from ITD warning about lapsed insurance. An insurance verification law that went into effect in January requires ITD to match information from motor vehicle registration records with an insurance verification system to determine whether a vehicle has liability insurance. Those without insurance will get a warning letter from the state, but Ellis said her office has nothing to do with the verification process.
She suggested that people who get the warning should call their insurance company or ITD at the number provided on the letter.
