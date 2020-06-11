Still waters

Calm waters on the Clearwater River allow for a reflection of the grain silos to sweep across the water as a man walks his dog along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

