Still some green to be found

Green leaves cover the walking path through Brackenbury Square as a man strolls through the sea of green on Monday afternoon in downtown Lewiston. After a cold snap the last few days, things are expected to warm up a bit this week, with a high of 53 degrees predicted for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Green leaves cover the walking path through Brackenbury Square as a man strolls through the sea of green on Monday afternoon in downtown Lewiston. After a cold snap the last few days, things are expected to warm up a bit this week, with a high of 53 degrees predicted for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you