Sparklight has not yet set a date to move customers from traditional cable service to Sparklight TV in the Lewiston-Clarkston area, a company spokesperson said Monday.
Michelle Portillo, director of corporate communications for Cable One in Phoenix, Ariz., said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune that as soon as the information about the switch becomes available, the company will communicate with its customers.
Sparklight first announced plans to phase out cable TV in February. In the meantime, the company also ended its contract to carry Root Sports and SWX channels as of Dec. 31. Portillo said customers were alerted to the change by a notice in their November billing statement.
The company is introducing a product called Sparklight TV to deliver shows broadcast on cable and is offering it to any new customer requesting television services. Customers will receive about 90 days notice before having to make any changes, the company announced earlier.
Sparklight TV is a form of Internet Protocol Television. It allows customers to watch the same programming they see on cable television by instead using the internet.
It can be viewed on any screen in a customer’s home, including smart televisions, personal computers, tablets and smartphones using the Sparklight TV app.
The technology is compatible with streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
Existing cable customers’ internet will work with Sparklight TV and will not need to be upgraded. Households without Sparklight internet can receive Sparklight TV by adding internet or installing a Sparklight modem for $10.50 a month with Wi-Fi capabilities that allows them to access Sparklight TV only.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the last areas where Sparklight has introduced Sparklight TV. The product is available in a majority of Sparklight markets, including all of those in Idaho.