An event with a long history of spreading Christmas cheer to families in need will continue this year in a modified fashion to help keep participants safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Signs-ups for the 35th annual Christmas Connection event open today and continue through Dec. 11.
The event helps about 2,500 people, from about 700 families, annually.
Those who sign up for the assistance have in the past been able to pick out toys, Christmas decorations, stuffed animals and gift cards for groceries.
But this year, the events will be pared down slightly. There won’t be an opportunity to get photos with Santa, and the dinner that typically takes place has been canceled.
“This year, it’s distribution only versus a fun-filled day,” said Sharon Berry, one of the organizers. “We just really wanted to do it, because the need is so great this year.”
People who participate will be handed grocery gift cards and given a box with toys in it, so that people don’t congregate longer than necessary at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds. When people sign up to participate, they’ll provide a list of their family members, so age-appropriate toys can be preselected for the kids.
Social distancing and masks will be required. In past years, people have been able to come at any time to pick up their items, but this year they will be assigned time slots.
Even with the changes, Berry said she’s happy St. Vincent de Paul is able to put on the event, which benefits thousands of people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond.
“There are so many families out there that wouldn’t even have Christmas if they didn’t get that extra bit of help to buy a Christmas dinner and have toys for their children,” Berry said. “We have people come and donate that needed a donation when they were younger, which shows how much that meant to them.”
The hardest part about the changes, according to Berry, is the limited time frame people will be allowed in the building. Her favorite part was always watching the children interact with Santa.
“We’ve got to take all these extra precautions, but it’s really worth it to still help the families,” she said.
Those interested in signing up can come to the Clarkston office of St. Vincent de Paul at 604 Second St. from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday between now and Dec. 11. No sign-ups will be offered on Thanksgiving Day.
Participants need to bring identification in the form of a driver’s license, state identification card and Social Security cards for all the people in their home. They’ll also need to bring proof of residency like a utility or phone bill. Participants can be from Anatone, Asotin, Clarkston, Lewiston, Lapwai, Culdesac, Genesee, Colton or Uniontown.
Only one adult per family will be allowed in the office during the sign-ups, and Berry asked those people to leave their children at home.
Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave.
Toys for Tots again partnered with St. Vincent de Paul to help supply toys for all the children participating.
Berry said they’re still accepting donations of either items or cash. Those interested in donating can come to the Clarkston St. Vincent de Paul office or mail donations there.
