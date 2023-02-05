Still looking to expand, for now

A joint session of the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees was presented with an update on Medicaid expansion Jan. 23 in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol. The committees recommended to continue supporting the expanded benefits. DARIN OSWALD doswald@idahostatesman.com Read more at: https://www.idahostatesman.com/news/politics-government/state-politics/article272075882.html#storylink=cpy

BOISE — Lawmakers tasked with recommending whether to continue with the state’s Medicaid expansion say they support funding the voter-approved benefits.

But the Republican legislators expressed concern about rising costs and directed Medicaid administrators to find ways to cut spending.