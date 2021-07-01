Still ‘kickin’ up dust’ in Winchester

WINCHESTER — Born and raised in Winchester, Randy Tiede, and his wife, Joan, will serve as the grand marshals of this Fourth of July weekend’s Winchester Days celebration.
The Tiedes both came from farming families, and continue to grow wheat, canola and hay in the area. Randy has organized Winchester’s fireworks display for years, in addition to putting up banners and flags.
At the town’s Fourth of July celebration in the ’60s, he encountered rodeo and film star Slim Pickens.
“He came to Winchester Days, and it snowed 5 inches,” Randy said. “He never came back.”
The small town was hit hard by the Depression in the 1930s when the town’s main employer, a sawmill, was temporarily shut down. It reopened for a few decades, but after going through a few management changes, closed down for good.
“When the mill closed down, a lot of people moved out pretty quickly,” Randy said. “They went to other places to work and then there weren’t any kids in school.”
Joan taught first grade for many years at the local school, where most students were farm kids.
“I have a scrapbook of all of my first grade class pictures, so sometimes I go back and I can tell how old some person in the community might be because I can look back at their first grade picture,” Joan said.
Residents of the town are still “kickin’ up dust,” which is the theme for Winchester Days this year.
The festivities begin Friday at the Community Center with a play, silent auction and ceremony honoring the grand marshals. Afterward, community members will gather to replace an older American flag with a new one, to the tune of the national anthem.
Craigmont Legion Post 38 contributed by purchasing the new 30-by-50-foot flag, which will replace a 20-by-35-foot flag sitting above a pasture that overlooks Winchester Lake.
The pasture is owned by Jewel and Jerry Larrabee, long-time residents of the town, who donated the original flag. The Larrabees both graduated from Lewiston High School in the 1950s, and Jerry’s father, Ted, was once mayor of Winchester.
The pair started a tradition in the town of raising the flag for Winchester Days and on other special occasions. They’re known around the neighborhood for being the “people with the flag.”
“It’s a reminder of what a good place we live in,” Jewel said. “The flag represents the American way: free country, free speech and freedom of religion.”
On Saturday, music and activities will fill the town’s streets, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. and a car show in the afternoon. Fireworks will start at dusk over Winchester Lake State Park, and a $7 fee is charged to enter the park.
Sheila Hasselstrom, a Winchester resident of more than 25 years, organized the parade and other aspects of the annual event.
“We usually put the flag up a week to a week and a half before Winchester Days so everybody can enjoy it,” Hasselstrom said. “We all love it when it goes up.”
Winchester Days schedule
Winchester Days activities kick off Friday with Honor Night at 6 p.m. at the Community Center. There will be a play, silent auction and flag ceremony.
On Saturday, breakfast is from 7-9 a.m. at the Community Center; the Run in the Woods 5K walk will take place at 8 a.m. at the Gateway; the Winchester Lake Lodge Show Up and Shine Car show will continue through the afternoon, with no entry fee; a parade will make its way through town at 10 a.m., with street sports, including a wheelbarrow race, egg toss and cake walk, starting after the parade. Other activities include a pulled pork sandwich benefit, where all proceeds go to the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department, and a basket auction, the proceeds of which will go to Winchester Quick Response.
Following the street events, around 2 p.m., will be music and food from local vendors. The annual fireworks display is at dusk over Winchester Lake State Park.